Dollar Tree, Vera Bradley fall; Petco, Williams-Sonoma rise, Wednesday, 3/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), down $22.14 to $127.55.

The discount retail chain will close nearly 1,000 stores and took a surprising loss in the fourth quarter.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), down 16 cents to 77 cents.

The footwear company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF), down 18 cents to $2.38.

The pet store chain gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $46.27 to $287.32.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), down $1.07 to $6.04.

The handbag and accessories company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $2.48 to $42.84.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $8.22 to $158.95.

Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), down 3 cents to 71 cents.

The Canadian greenhouse operator’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

