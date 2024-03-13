Dollar Tree, Vera Bradley fall; Valero, Williams-Sonoma rise, Wednesday, 3/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Dollar Tree Inc., down $21.27 to $128.42.

The discount retail chain will close nearly 1,000 stores and took a surprising loss in the fourth quarter.

Allbirds Inc., down 18 cents to 75 cents.

The footwear company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Petco Health & Wellness Co., down 4 cents to $2.52.

The pet store chain gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $42.82 to $283.87.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Vera Bradley Inc., down 95 cents to $6.16.

The handbag and accessories company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $3.05 to $43.41.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Valero Energy Corp., up $7.90 to $158.63.

Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.

Village Farms International Inc., down 4 cents to 70 cents.

The Canadian greenhouse operator’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

