DXC Technology, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Flowers Foods fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Flowers Foods Inc., down $2.85 to $25.99.

The bakery goods company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Farfetch Inc., up 64 cents to $4.98.

The online luxury fashion company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Foot Locker Inc., down $11.31 to $30.21.

The shoe store’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

DXC Technology Co., up 60 cents to $24.44.

The technology consultancy named a new chief financial officer and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Nike Inc., down $4.11 to $114.76.

The sneaker and athletic apparel brand reportedly faces tax fines because it misclassified thousands of temporary workers.

Ross Stores Inc., down 62 cents to $104.76.

The discount retailer reported sold first-quarter financial results, but gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Cavco Industries Inc., down $17.87 to $275.52.

The homebuilder’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 88 cents to $59.13.

Energy companies gained ground as oil and natural gas prices drifted mostly higher throughout the day.

