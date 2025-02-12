Edmunds’ family SUV test: 2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot

The 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot are midsize SUVs with three rows of seating, available all-wheel drive, and cabins peppered with storage cubbies. In other words, they’re both highly practical means of running errands, coping with a commute, or tackling long road trips. But which one is the better buy?

This year’s Explorer is the best it’s been in quite some time. Ford has revised the styling, updated the interior and added some new technology features. Not much changes for the 2025 Pilot. But it’s still pretty fresh from its 2023 full redesign and is easy to consider a class benchmark. Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide.

Engines and fuel economy

Serving as the Explorer’s standard powertrain is a 300-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. In its rear-wheel-drive configuration, the Explorer gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined city/highway with this engine. Adding all-wheel drive drops this figure to 23 mpg.

You might not think a four-cylinder engine is up to the task of moving a big SUV, but it is here. You’ll have little trouble getting up to speed on the highway on-ramps or hauling the whole family. Edmunds has found in its testing the Explorer can get from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds. There’s also an available 400-horsepower turbo V6 that really wakes things up. With it, the Explorer can zip to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

The Honda Pilot is motivated by a 285-horsepower V6 that’s available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. A more powerful engine isn’t available. In testing, Edmunds found the Pilot isn’t as quick as the Explorer. It needed 7.8 seconds to get to 60 mph. At its most fuel-efficient, the Pilot delivers an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined.

Winner: Ford Explorer

Interior and technology

In either the Explorer or Pilot, the best seats in the house are the front row. Edmunds found each SUV’s front seats to be comfortable and spacious, and they offer available features like heating and ventilating functions. Things are a little less appealing in back.

Edmunds singled out the Explorer’s available captain’s chairs as being too narrow and skimpy with the cushion padding. The third row is similarly light on cushioning and short on adult-friendly legroom. This same criticism was leveled at the Pilot. While its second-row seating is more accommodating, its third row is similarly best suited for kids.

Onboard technology favors the Explorer, however. Its new digital instrument display and 13.2-inch center touchscreen are significantly larger than anything offered in the Pilot. The Ford also holds the advantage of offering BlueCruise, which is a hands-free highway driving assist feature.

Winner: Explorer

Driving and comfort

Athletic handling is a contributing factor to the Explorer’s fun-to-drive manners. Turn-in is quick, and this Ford SUV feels sporty and stable around corners. Honda typically infuses its vehicles with a similar vibe, but the newest Pilot seemed to have been overlooked. It gets about without fuss, but you’re not really going to be excited about driving it.

The upside is that the Pilot has a smoother ride quality over bumps. In the Explorer, you’ll feel more road imperfections. The Pilot also has the advantage of being a bit better for recreational outdoor use, such as taking on dirt roads, in its adventure-themed TrailSport trim.

Winner: Pilot

Utility

Edmunds’ editors praise the Pilot’s abundance of storage compartments and its practical cabin design. Front passengers benefit from a huge center console, while second- and third-row occupants can use all sorts of storage nooks, trays and cupholders. Honda says the Pilot can hold 48.5 cubic feet of cargo behind its second-row seats.

The Explorer also has a solid number of bins and cubbies, along with handy underfloor storage in the cargo hold. They aren’t quite as useful as the Pilot’s, however. Behind the Explorer’s second-row seats is 46 cubic feet of cargo space.

Winner: Pilot

Pricing and value

Honda starts the Pilot out with the base Sport trim at $41,650, including destination. For that, you get features including heated front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and a helpful collection of advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. The Explorer’s base Active trim checks in at $41,350 and has a similar collection of features.

Neither SUV really differentiates itself as you start to look at the more well-equipped trim levels that come with panoramic sunroofs, premium sound systems and more. The Pilot’s top Black Edition costs $56,030 and the Explorer’s Platinum trim is $55,855.

Winner: tie

Edmunds says

Edmunds ultimately gives the slight edge to the Explorer in its midsize SUV rankings, but your desires could influence your final decision. The Explorer is sportier and more tech-forward while the Pilot is a bit more comfortable for daily driving.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.