Edmunds: Five new plug-in SUVs for almost any budget

Plug-in hybrid vehicles are perfect for people curious about going electric but who aren’t ready to give up the convenience of gasoline. A plug-in hybrid is a hybrid with a larger battery that you can charge at home. It allows you to drive short distances on electricity, which can significantly reduce gasoline use. For longer trips, a plug-in hybrid runs on gasoline like a regular hybrid. That means you can drive one across the country without plugging it in. Just add gas.

Increasingly, plug-in versions of popular SUVs are available, and Edmunds’ experts have come up with a list of their favorites to suit various budgets. The prices below all include destination charges.

$40,000 to spend: Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

Small, stylish and affordable, the Kia Niro is an impressive little crossover. You can get hybrid and electric versions of the Niro, but the plug-in hybrid represents a sweet spot in price and efficiency. It can go an EPA-estimated 33 miles on electric power. After that, it gets an estimated 48 mpg combined when using its gas engine.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is available in EX and SX Touring trim levels, the latter providing unexpected luxuries like ventilated front seats and digital key technology that lets you use your smartphone as the Niro’s key. Our favorite things about the plug-in Niro include its tech and its quiet and futuristic interior. But shoppers who do a lot of wintertime driving should note that all-wheel drive isn’t available.

2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $35,885

$45,000 to spend: Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

Among plug-in SUVs, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is our favorite. It performs well in all of Edmunds’ tests, and if you like the way this small SUV looks, chances are you’ll like most other things about it as well.

The Tucson’s plug-in powertrain provides quick, smooth and satisfying acceleration. The electric range of EPA-estimated 32 miles is enough for short commutes and local errand-running, and the Tucson gets 35 mpg when using its engine. All-wheel drive is standard, adding to this small SUV’s appeal.

The plug-in Tucson is available in SEL and Limited trim levels, and its value extends to Hyundai’s generous ownership benefits, including the company’s excellent warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance plan.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $41,180

$50,000 to spend: Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

If you want a midsize SUV with three rows of seats and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid is a good choice. Kia offers the plug-in Sorento in EX and SX Prestige trim levels. Each comes standard with all-wheel drive and a pleasing amount of power. With 31 miles of electric range and 33 mpg in combined driving when using the gas engine, the plug-in Sorento is an ideal family hauler that sips gas.

Based on our testing, the Sorento’s appeal also extends to its stylish, comfortable interior and comprehensive infotainment and safety technologies. However, second-row captain’s chairs are standard, limiting it to six-passenger capacity.

2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $49,405

$55,000 to spend: 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Heading off-road? Then the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the right plug-in SUV for you. It’s not the most efficient choice, but it is the most capable when the pavement ends and the adventure begins. Better yet, you can take the top and doors off for an unrivaled open-air driving experience.

Unfortunately, this plug-in Jeep offers only 22 miles of electric driving range. Then, when the gas engine turns on, it gets no better than 20 mpg combined. Wranglers aren’t comfortable, quiet or refined either. But if you’re cool with that, eight versions of the Wrangler 4xe cater to almost any preference.

2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe starting price: $52,960

$75,000 to spend: 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e

If you can afford luxury and want a dynamic driving character, check out the 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e. It combines the refinement and technology you want, the performance for which BMWs are known, and 38 miles of electric range and 22 mpg in combined driving.

As expected, the X5 plug-in is plush inside and includes the latest BMW infotainment and driver assistance technologies. But the star of the show is a 483-horsepower turbocharged plug-in hybrid powertrain. In Edmunds’ testing, it was enough to scoot this SUV to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e starting price: $74,975

Edmunds Says

Among these plug-in SUVs, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid offers an ideal mix of value, comfort, utility, technology, performance and efficiency. However, whether you need something more affordable or with extra seating, or you want an off-roader or a luxury vehicle, there is a plug-in SUV for almost any budget or purpose.

