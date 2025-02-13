Elon Musk calls for US government to ‘delete entire agencies’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Elon Musk called Thursday to “delete entire agencies” from the United States’ federal government.

Musk has consolidated control over large swaths of the government with President Donald Trump ’s blessing since assuming leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency. That’s included sidelining career officials, gaining access to sensitive databases and inviting a constitutional clash over the limits of presidential authority.

Musk made the comments to the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person through his investments in SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla, wore a black T-shirt that read: “Tech Support.” He also joked that he was the “White House’s tech support,” borrowing from his profile on the social platform X, which he owns.

“I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind,” Musk said. “If we don’t remove the the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.