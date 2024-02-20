Enpro, Axsome Therapeutics fall; Walmart, Medtronic rise, Tuesday, 2/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Walmart Inc. (WMT), up $5.18 to $175.55.

The nations’ largest retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its dividend.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD), down 83 cents to $13.84.

The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS), up $1.71 to $30.63.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), down $10.66 to $82.15.

The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Medtronic Plc. (MDT), up $2.47 to $86.89.

The medical device company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Westlake Corp. (WLK), down $10.79 to $133.36.

The chemical company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO), up $1.42 to $10.95.

Walmart is buying the smart TV maker for $2.3 billion.

Enpro Inc. (NPO), down $11.45 to $154.06.

The industrial products maker reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.

