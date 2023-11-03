Expedia Group, Gartner rise; Fortinet, Atlassian fall, Friday, 11/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), down $9.47 to $48.12

The network security company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), down $8.07 to $173.33.

The software company reported a disappointing fiscal first-quarter loss.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), up $2.20 to $75.80.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), up 97 cents to $90.47.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), up $16.81 to $111.65.

The online travel company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Block Inc. (SQ), up $5.19 to $49.17.

The mobile payments services provider reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), down $28.81 to $54.32.

The vehicle suspension maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Gartner Inc. (IT), up $55.09 to $392.68.

The technology information and analysis company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.

