FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations during 2 Florida launches

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLa. (AP) — SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two Florida launches last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it’s proposing the civil penalties because of the company’s alleged failure to follow licensing requirements.

During a satellite launch in June 2023, SpaceX used a new launch control room without prior approval and also did not conduct the required readiness poll two hours in advance, according to the FAA.

One month later, SpaceX launched another communication satellite using a new rocket fuel facility yet to be approved, said federal regulators.

“Safety drives everything we do at the FAA” including oversight of commercial space, FAA’s Marc Nichols said in a statement. “Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences.”

SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA. It did not immediately return a request for comment.

