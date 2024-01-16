FB Financial, Restaurant Brands fall; Synopsys, InterDigital rise, Tuesday, 1/16/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), down 16 cents to $148.76.

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts, but it reported encouraging revenue.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), up $13.88 to $508.28.

The maker of chip-testing software is buying Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $35 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), down $2.93 to $75.52.

Burger King’s parent company is buying its biggest franchisee in the U.S., Carrols Restaurant Group, for about $1 billion.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC), up $1.78 to $105.14.

The wireless research and development company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Morgan Stanley (MS), down $3.39 to $86.31.

The investment bank’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

FB Financial Corp. (FBK), down $1.76 to $36.60.

The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), up $5.85 to $383.60.

The investment bank beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down $1.12 to $36.52.

The gold miner slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

