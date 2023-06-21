FedEx, Dynagas fall; Dollar Tree, Patterson rise, Wednesday, 6/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), down $2.55 to $229.10.

The package delivery company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

American International Group Inc. (AIG), up 36 cents to $56.44.

The insurer named Sabra Purtill as chief financial officer.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $1.84 to $104.56.

Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), down 15 cents to $27.31.

The Michigan-based furniture maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), up $3.82 to $32.08.

The medical supplies maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), down $1.94 to $62.24.

The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a mixed fiscal third-quarter financial report.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), down 16 cents to $2.66.

The gas shipping company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), up $7.69 to $144.23.

The discount retailer reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.