Freshpet, Celldex Therapeutics rise; TreeHouse Foods, Dish Network fall, Monday, 11/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), down $2.74 to $34.51.

The vacation timeshares company is buying Bluegreen Vacations Holding.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), up $11.26 to $69.51.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL), down 72 cents to $12.95.

The online dating service said CEO Whitney Wolfe Heard is stepping down.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), up $3.57 to $29.55.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential chronic hives treatment.

Air Lease Corp. (AL), up 32 cents to $37.15.

The company that leases planes to airlines reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Dish Network Corp. (DISH), down $1.26 to $4.23.

The satellite television provider said CEO Erik Carlson will resign.

Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS), down $4.17 to $38.33.

The food maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), up $4.04 to $132.02.

The asset manager beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

