General Mills, Worthington fall; FedEx, Rivian rise, Wednesday, 6/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), up $36.73 to $293.11.

The package delivery service’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Mills Inc. (GIS), down $3.24 to $64.02.

The maker of Cheerios and Yoplait yogurt reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

UniFirst Corp. (UNF), up $20.53 to $175.

The uniform provider beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up $2.34 to $13.26.

The video display maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR), down $2 to $48.16.

The metal manufacturer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), up $3.24 to $15.20.

Volkswagen agreed to invest $1 billion in the electric vehicle maker immediately, with the potential of much more.

Grindr Inc. (GRND), up $1.46 to $11.71.

The dating app raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down 44 cents to $41.46.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.