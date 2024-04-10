Hexcel, WD-40 fall; Macy’s, Roblox rise, Wednesday, 4/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Hexcel Corp. (HXL), down $8.09 to $63.06.

The maker of lightweight composite materials named a new CEO to replace Nick Stanage when he retires at the end of 2024.

WD-40 Co. (WDFC), down $13.53 to $241.58.

The lubricant maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up 16 cents to $19.86.

The department store chain named two new board members in a settlement with investment firm Arkhouse Management.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), up $1.55 to $146.95.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), down $3.66 to $129.91.

The genetic testing tools company named a new chief financial officer following Joydeep Goswami’s resignation.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), down $4.04 to $79.05.

The warehouse club operator announced a special dividend of $1.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX), up 82 cents to $39.91.

The online gaming platform hired PubMatic to manage its advertising inventory.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up 7 cents to $47.39.

The airline beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

