Hong Kong property developer Lee Shau Kee dies at 97

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong property developer Lee Shau Kee, who led one of the biggest real estate empires in the former British territory, has died. He was 97.

The company he founded said Lee died on Monday evening peacefully with his family by his side. It did not state the cause of death.

Lee founded Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. in 1976, and was its chairman and managing director.

Forbes listed Lee as Hong Kong’s second-richest person in 2019 with $30 billion.

He was born in Guangdong province, the coastal region in southern China across from Hong Kong.

