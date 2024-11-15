How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/15/2024

U.S. stocks fell to their worst loss since Election Day as the rally that Wall Street got from last week’s victory for Donald Trump and a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve kept fading.

The S&P 500 sank 1.3% Friday to close a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2%.

Moderna and other makers of vaccines helped drag the market down after President-elect Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to be his health secretary. Treasury yields swung following stronger-than-expected reports on the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 78.55 points, or 1.3%, to 5,870.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.87 points, or 0.7%, to 43,444.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 427.53 points, or 2.2%, to 18,680.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.10 points, or 1.4%, to 2,303.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 124.92 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 544 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 606.66 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 95.80 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,100.79 points, or 23.1.

The Dow is up 5,755.45 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,668.77 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.76 points, or 13.7%.

