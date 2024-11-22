How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/22/2024

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, giving the market its fifth gain in a row and notching another record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Friday. The Dow added 1%, and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 0.2%. Retailers had some of the biggest gains. Gap soared after reporting quarterly results that easily beat analysts’ estimates.

EchoStar fell after DirecTV called off its purchase of that company’s Dish Network unit. European markets closed mostly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.63 points, or 0.3%, to 5,969.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 426.16 points, or 1%, to 44,296.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 31.23 points, or 0.2%, to 19,003.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.65 points, or 1.8%, to 2,406.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 98.72 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 851.52 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 323.53 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 102.84 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,199.51 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 6,606.97 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,992.30 points, or 26.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 379.60 points, or 18.7%.

