How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/29/2024

Stocks closed with solid gains as Wall Street put the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year.

The S&P rose 0.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 188 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Friday was an abbreviated trading day, with stocks closing at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market an hour later.

Investors were looking to see how much shoppers are willing to spend on gifts for the holidays. Black Friday unofficially kicked ff the holiday shopping season, although retailer had been offering early deals for weeks. Macy’s and Best Buy each gained around 2%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.64 points, or 0.6%, to 6,032.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.59 points, or 0.4%, to 44,910.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 157.69 points, or 0.8%, to 19,218.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.58 points, or 0.4%, to 2,434.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 63.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 614.14 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 214.52 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.10 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,262.55 points, or 26.5%.

The Dow is up 7,221.11 points, or 19.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,206.81 points, or 28%.

The Russell 2000 is up 407.70 points, or 20.1%.

