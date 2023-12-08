How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/8/2023

Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street, leaving the market with its sixth weekly gain in a row. That’s the longest such winning streak in four years.

The gains Friday came after a report showed the job market isn’t slowing as much as expected. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq composite each gained 0.4%. Treasury yields rose more sharply following the report, which said U.S. employers added more jobs than economists expected last month.

The strong data keep concerns about a recession at bay, but the worry is a strong economy could also give inflation more fuel.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.4%, to 4,604.37

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.49 points, or 0.4%, to 36,247.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 63.98 points, or 0.4%, to 14,403.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.57 points, or 0.7% to 1,880.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.74 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 2.37 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 98.94 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.18 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 764.87 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 3,100.62 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,937.49 points, or 37.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 119.57 points, or 6.8%.

