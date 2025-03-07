How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/7/2025

U.S. stocks closed higher, but only after careening through another wild day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday after flipping between earlier gains and losses. It was a fitting ending to a brutal week of scary swings dominated by worries about the U.S. economy and uncertainty about what President Donald Trump will do with tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%.

Treasury yields also swung. They initially fell following a slightly weaker-than-expected report on U.S. jobs before climbing after the Federal Reserve’s chair said the economy looks strong enough to wait before making a move on interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.68 points, or 0.6%, to 5,770.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222.64 points, or 0.5%, to 42,801.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 126.97 points, or 0.7%, to 18,196.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.93 points, or 0.4%, to 2,075.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 184.30 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is down 1,039.19 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 651.06 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 87.59 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 111.43 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 257.50 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,114.57 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.68 points, or 6.9%.

