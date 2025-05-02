How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/2/2025

Wall Street extended its gains to a ninth straight day, marking its longest winning streak since 2004 and reclaiming the ground it lost since President Donald Trump escalated his trade war in early April.

The rally on Friday was spurred by a better-than-expected report on the job market and resurgent hope of a ratcheting down of the trade showdown with China.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%. Treasury yields rose in the bond market after the government reported that employers added more jobs than forecast in April.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 82.53 points, or 1.5%, to 5,686.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.47 points, or 1.4%, to 41,317.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 266.99 points, or 1.5%, to 17,977.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.88 points, or 2.3%, to 2,020.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 161.46 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,203.93 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 594.79, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.12 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 194.96 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 1,226.79 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,333.06, or 6.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 209.42 points, or 9.4%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.