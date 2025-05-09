How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/9/2025

U.S. stocks closed mixed at the end of an unusually quiet week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday and wound up with a loss of 0.5% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.

The relatively calm movements offered a respite after stocks whipsawed for weeks on fears about President Donald Trump’s trade war and then on hopes that he’ll relent on some of his tariffs. Treasury yields and other financial markets also held relatively steady ahead of a highly anticipated meeting on Saturday between China and the United States on trade.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.03 points, or 0.1%, to 5,659.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.07 points, or 0.3%, to 41,249.38.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.78 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,928.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.34 points, or 0.2%, to 2,023.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.76 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 68.05 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 48.81 or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.34 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 221.72 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is down 1,294.84 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,381.88 or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 207.08 points, or 9.3%.

