How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/19/2024

U.S. stocks closed lower, extending a slump that left Wall Street with its worst week since April.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday, its third straight drop since setting a record high on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.8%.

The losses came as businesses around the world scrambled to contain the effects of a disruptive technology outage.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sank after saying the issue believed to be behind the global outage affecting flights, banks and medical offices lay in a faulty update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 39.59 points, or 0.7%, to 5,505.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 377.49 points, or 0.9% to 40,287.53.

The Nasdaq composite fell 144.28 points, or 0.8%, to 17,726.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.94 points, or 0.6%, to 2,184.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 110.35 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 286.63 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 671.51 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.13 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 735.17 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is up 2,597.99 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,715.59 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.33 points, or 7.8%.

