How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/21/2023

Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday. The index had its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up just 2 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rallied for one of the S&P 500’s larger gains after reporting better profit and revenue than analysts expected. That helped offset a sharp drop for American Express, which reported revenue that was below forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.50 points, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,960.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 718.66 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 80.90 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.17 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 696.84 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,080.44 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,566.32 points, or 34.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.01 points, or 11.3%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.