How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/9/2024

Stocks are closing a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street with modest gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday, coming off its best day since 2022, trimming its loss for the week down to less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%. Both are also finishing the week with only modest losses after sharp, earlier drops on worries about the U.S. economy and other factors.

Expedia Group helped lead the way after a stronger-than-expected profit report. Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of big reports coming up next week on the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.85 points, or 0.5%, to 5,344.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.05 points, or 0.1%, to 39,497.54.

The Nasdaq composite rose 85.28 points, or 0.5%, to 16,745.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.51 points, or 0.2%, to 2,080.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.40 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 239.72 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 30.86 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.39 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 574.33 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 1,808.00 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,733.95 points, or 11.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.84 points, or 2.7%.

