How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/20/2024

A record-setting week for Wall Street closed on a quieter note.

U.S. stocks mostly pulled back from their highs hit during a worldwide rally the day before, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to another record. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday, but it still had its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow eked out a gain of 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

FedEx sank after its profit and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of expectations. Nike rose after naming a new CEO. Treasury yields held steady in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.09 points, or 0.2%, to 5,702.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.17 points, or 0.1%, to 42,063.36.

The Nasdaq composite fell 65.66 points, or 0.4%, to 17,948.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.82 points, or 1.1%, to 2,227.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 76.53 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 669.58 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 264.34 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.40 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 932.72 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is up 4,373.82 points, or 11.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,936.97 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 200.81 points, or 9.9%.

