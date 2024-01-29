How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/29/2024

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a heavy week of potentially market-moving news.

The S&P 500 ended 0.8% higher Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite added 1.1%. Stocks built on their gains as Treasury yields fell in the afternoon.

This week several Big Tech companies will report their latest results, including Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Federal Reserve will also announce its latest decision on interest rates on Wednesday, and a highly anticipated jobs report will come out on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.96 points, or 0.8%, to 4,927.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224.02 points, or 0.6%, to 38,333.45.

The Nasdaq composite rose 172.68 points, or 1.1%, to 15,628.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.09 points, or 1.7%, to 2,011.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 158.10 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 643.91 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 616.69 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.65 points, or 0.8%.

