How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/2/2024

Technology stocks pulled Wall Street to another record amid mixed trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday after closing November at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Super Micro Computer, a stock that’s been on an AI-driven roller coaster, soared after saying an investigation found no evidence of misconduct by its management or the company’s board. Retailers were mixed coming off Black Friday and heading into what’s expected to be the best Cyber Monday on record. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.77 points, or 0.2%, to 6,047.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.65 points, or 0.3%, to 44,782.

The Nasdaq composite rose 185.78 points, or 1%, to 19,403.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,434.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,277.32 points, or 26.8%.

The Dow is up 7,092.46 points, or 18.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,392.60 points, or 29.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 407.06 points, or 20.1%.

