How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/30/2024

Stocks fell on Wall Street as a strong year for the market looks set to end on a sour note.

The S&P 500 closed 1.1% lower Monday. On the second-to-last day of 2024, the benchmark index is still on track for its second straight yearly gain of more than 20%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.2%.

Declines in Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft weighed on the market. Boeing fell after one of its jets skidded off a runway in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 63.90 points, or 1.1%, to 5,906.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.48 points, or 1%, to 42,573.73.

The Nasdaq composite fell 235.25 points, or 1.2%, to 19,486.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.81 points, or 0.7%, to 2,227.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,137.11 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 4,884.19, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,475.43 points, or 29.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 200.70 points, or 9.9%.

