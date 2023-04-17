How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/17/2023

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow and Nasdaq gained about the same amount.

M&T Bank led the S&P 500 while other financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks that kicked off the reporting season at the end of last week. Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.68 points, or 0.3%, to 4,151.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.71 points, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18.

The Nasdaq composite rose 34.26 points, or 0.3% to 12,157.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.68 points, or 1.2%, to 1,802.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 311.82 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is up 839.93 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,691.24 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.59 points, or 2.4%.

