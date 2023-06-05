How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023

U.S. stocks drifted lower to start what could be a quiet stretch following several weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 199 points, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%. Treasury yields fell after a report said U.S. services industries grew by less than economists expected last month. It’s the latest mixed report on the U.S. economy.

This upcoming week is light on earnings reports and top-tier economic data. Much attention is on next week, when the government will release the latest monthly updates on inflation and the Federal Reserve meets next on interest rate policy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,273.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199.90 points, or 0.6%, to 33,562.86.

The Nasdaq composite fell 11.34 points, or 0.1% to 13,229.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.19 points, or 1.3%, to 1,806.71.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 434.29 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 415.61 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,762.95 points, or 26.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.47 points, or 2.6%.

