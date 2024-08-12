How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/12/2024

Wall Street is closing mixed after drifting through a quiet day of trading, as markets around the world stabilize following a wild week.

The S&P 500 was little changed Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%. The majority of U.S. stocks fell, but a big gain for Nvidia helped to offset those losses. European and Asian markets were also relatively quiet.

The value of the Japanese yen eased, providing some relief to markets worldwide. Highly anticipated updates on U.S. inflation and retail sales are coming later in the week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.23 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,344.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.53 points, or 0.4%, to 39,357.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 35.31 points, or 0.2%, to 16,780.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.83 points, or 0.9%, to 2,062.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 574.56 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 1,667.47 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,769.26 points, or 11.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 35.01 points, or 1.7%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.