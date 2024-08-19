How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/19/2024

Stocks closed higher, tacking on some more gains following Wall Street’s best week of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday, coming within 1% of the all-time high it reached last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.4%.

Treasury yields were mixed ahead of a speech on Friday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which will likely be the highlight of the week.

Almost everyone expects the Fed to cut rates at its next meeting in September, but Powell could give hints on how many cuts will come and how quickly.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 54.00 points, or 1%, to 5,608.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.77 points, or 0.6%, to 40,896.53

The Nasdaq composite rose 245.05 points, or 1.4%, to 17,876.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.58 points, or 1.2%, to 2,167.50

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 838.42 points, or 17.6%.

The Dow is up 3,206.99 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,865.42 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 140.43 points, or 6.9%.

