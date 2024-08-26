How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/26/2024

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Wall Street, even as losses for Big Tech companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite lower.

The Dow edged up 0.2% Monday, enough to beat the all-time high it set last month. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%. and the Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.9%. The mixed trading came at the start of a week featuring another full slate of corporate earnings and the government’s latest inflation reading.

Nvidia is among several companies reporting their latest results this week. The government serves up its latest report on inflation Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.77 points, or 0.3%, to 5,616.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.44 points, or 0.2% to 41,240.52.

The Nasdaq composite fell 152.03 points, or 0.9%, to 17,725.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.78 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,217.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 847.01 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 3,550.98 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,714.41 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 190.85 points, or 9.4%.

