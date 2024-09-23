How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/23/2024

U.S. stock indexes added slightly to their record highs in relatively subdued trading on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, beating the all-time high it set on Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its own record set Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report suggested U.S. services businesses are continuing to grow, though manufacturing is continuing to shrink. Stock markets in Europe and Asia held mostly steady amid relatively modest movements.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.02 points, or 0.3%, to 5,718.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.29 points, or 0.1%, to 42,124.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 25.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,974.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,220.28.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 948.74 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 4,435.11 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,962.92 points, or 19.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.21 points, or 9.5%.

