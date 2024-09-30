How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/30/2024

Wall Street closed its latest winning month and quarter with more records on Monday.

The drift higher for U.S. stocks followed a wild start to the week for financial markets in Asia, where Japanese stocks tumbled and Chinese indexes soared.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to an all-time high and clinched its fifth straight winning month and fourth straight winning quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17 points, or less than 0.1%, to its all-time high set on Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.31 points, or 0.4%, to 5,762.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.15 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,330.15.

The Nasdaq composite rose 69.58 points, or 0.4%, to 18,189.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.27 points, or 0.2%, to 2,229.97.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 992.65 points, or 20.8%.

The Dow is up 4,640.61 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,177.82 points, or 21.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.90 points, or 10%.

