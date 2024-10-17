How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/17/2024

U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note following the latest signals that the U.S. economy continues to hum.

The S&P 500 closed little changed Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to the all-time high it set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%.

Nvidia and other companies in the chip industry led the way after global heavyweight TSMC reported bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields rose in the bond market after reports showed U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers and fewer workers applied for unemployment.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 5,841.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.35 points, or 0.4%, to 43,239.05.

The Nasdaq composite rose 6.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 18,373.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.82 points, or 0.3%, to 2,280.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.44 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 375.19 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 30.67 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.44 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,071.64 points, or 22.5%.

The Dow is up 5,549.51 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,362.26 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.78 points, or 12.5%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.