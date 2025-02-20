How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/20/2025

Wall Street retreated from its record after a sharp slide for Walmart weighed on U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Thursday after setting all-time highs in each of the last two days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.5%.

Walmart gave a forecast for upcoming profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations, which helped pull down stocks across the retail industry. Treasury yields eased a bit in the bond market following a couple weaker-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. Stock indexes fell across much of Europe and Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.63 points, or 0.4%, to 6,117.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.94 points, or 1%, to 44,176.65.

The Nasdaq composite fell 93.89 points, or 0.5%, to 19,962.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.71 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.89 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 369.43 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.41 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.24 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 235.89 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 1,632.43 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 651.57 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.59 points, or 1.4%.

