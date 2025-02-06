How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/6/2025
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close as drops for Ford Motor and Qualcomm worked against buoyant fashion and cigarette stocks.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday following healthy gains for stock markets across much of Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.
Both Ford and Qualcomm fell despite reporting better profits than expected. Tapestry, Ralph Lauren and Philip Morris International rose.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 22.09 points, or 0.4%, to 6,083.57.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.65 points, or 0.3%, to 44,747.63.
The Nasdaq composite rose 99.66 points, or 0.5%, to 19,791.99.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,307.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 43.04 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 202.97 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 164.55 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 19.43 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 201.94 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is up 2,203.41 points, or 5.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 481.20 points, or 2.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 76.96 points, or 3.5%.
