How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 3/20/2025

U.S. stock indexes edged lower following another reminder that big, unsettling policy changes are underway because of President Donald Trump, along with more signals suggesting the U.S. economy remains solid for now.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Thursday after flipping between modest gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Accenture fell to one of the market’s larger losses on worries about the hit it may take to revenue from the U.S. government as Elon Musk leads efforts to cut federal spending.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.40 points, or 0.2%, to 5,662.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.31 points, or less than 0.1%, to 41,953.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 59.16 points, or 0.3%, to 17,691.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,068.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.95 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 465.13 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 62.46 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.53 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 218.74 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 590.90 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,619.17 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.53 points, or 7.2%.

