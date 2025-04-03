How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/3/2025

Financial markets around the world reeled following President Donald Trump’s latest and most severe set of tariffs, and the U.S. stock market took the worst of it.

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% Thursday, more than other major stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,679 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 6%.

Little was spared as fear flared globally about the potentially toxic mix of weakening economic growth and higher inflation that tariffs can create.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 274.45 points, or 4.8%, to 5,396.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,679.39 points, or 4%, to 42,545.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1,050.44 points, or 6%, to 16,550.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 134.82 points, or 6.6%, to 1,910.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 184.82 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 1,037.97 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 772.38 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 112.73 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 485.11 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is down 1,998.29 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,760.19 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 319.61 points, or 14.3%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.