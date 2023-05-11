How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/11/2023

Wall Street edged lower, weighed down by a sharp drop for Disney and flaring fears about the health of some U.S. banks.

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped, while the Nasdaq gained ground.

Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic came under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week.

Also falling was Peloton Interactive, which is recalling 2.2 million of its exercise bikes because of a seat defect. In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped after another report suggested inflation is slowly heading toward normal.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.82 points, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 22.06 points, or 0.2% to 12,328.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.81 points, or 0.8%, to 1,744.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 364.87 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 93.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.17 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 291.12 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 162.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,862.02 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.54, or 0.9%.

