How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/15/2025

Most U.S. stocks drifted higher following a mixed set of reports on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday, enough to extend its winning streak to a fourth day and to pull within 3.7% of its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Stocks got a lift from easing Treasury yields in the bond market. They dropped after reports suggested the Federal Reserve may have more room to cut interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy weakens under the weight of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Oil prices also sank.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.35 points, or 0.4%, to 5,916.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271.69 points, or 0.6%, to 42,322.75.

The Nasdaq composite fell 34.49 points, or 0.2%, to 19,112.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.5%, to 2,094.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 257.02 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is up 1,073.37 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,183.40, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.62 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 35.30 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 221.47 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 198.47, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 135.46 points, or 6.1%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.