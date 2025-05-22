How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/22/2025
U.S. stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower in what has been a rocky week because of worries coming out of the bond market about the U.S. government’s mounting debt.
The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.
Treasury yields were also holding a bit steadier in the bond market, but only after oscillating earlier in the morning after the House of Representatives approved a bill that would cut taxes and could add trillions of dollars to the U.S. debt.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 2.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 5,842.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.35 points, less than 0.1%, to 41,859.09
The Nasdaq composite rose 53.09 points, or 0.3%, to 18,925.73.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.99 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,045.56.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 116.37 points, or 2%.
The Dow is down 795.65 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 285.37, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 67.69 points, or 3.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 39.62 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is down 685.13 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 385.06, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 184.59 points, or 8.3%.
