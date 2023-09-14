How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/14/2023

Stocks rose on Wall Street after a blizzard of reports suggested the U.S. economy is still humming, though inflation may be too.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday. The Dow rose 331 points and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields swung up, down and back again following reports on U.S. retail sales, inflation and unemployment.

Chip designer Arm Holdings rallied in its public debut. European stocks rose on hopes that the European Central Bank’s rate hike on Thursday may be its last.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.66 points, or 0.8%, to 4,505.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.58 points, or 1%, to 34,907.11.

The Nasdaq composite rose 112.47 points, or 0.8%, to 13,926.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.79 points, or 1.4% to 1,866.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.61 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 330.52 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 164.53 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.09 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 665.60 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 1,759.86 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,459.57 points, or 33.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 105.39 points, or 6%.

