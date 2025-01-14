How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/14/2025

Most U.S. stocks rose following an encouraging update on inflation, but drops for Eli Lilly and some other influential stocks kept indexes in check.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Tuesday, and three out of four stocks in the index were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Stocks got a boost from a report showing inflation at the U.S. wholesale level wasn’t as high last month as expected. But Lilly weighed on the market after saying growth for some of its blockbuster products isn’t as strong as it expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.69 points, or 0.1%, to 5,842.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.16 points, or 0.5%, to 42,518.28.

The Nasdaq composite fell 43.71 points, or 0.2%, to 19,044.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.83 points, or 1.1%, to 2,219.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.87 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 579.83 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 117.24 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 38.72 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 25.94 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 266.40 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.92 points, or 0.5%.

