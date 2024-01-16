How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/16/2024
Wall Street closed lower in a lackluster return to trading following a three-day holiday weekend.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, though it remains within a good day of its all-time high set two years ago. The Dow lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.
Morgan Stanley sank after a legal matter and a special assessment knocked more than half a billion dollars off its pretax earnings, while Spirit Airlines nearly halved after a federal judge blocked its takeover by JetBlue. Treasury yields rose in the bond market to increase the pressure on the stock market.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 17.85 points, or 0.4%, to 4,765.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 231.86 points, or 0.6%, to 37,361.12.
The Nasdaq composite fell 28.41 points, or 0.2%, to 14,944.35.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.66 points, or 1.2%, to 1,927.30.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 3.85 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 328.42 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 67 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 99.77 points, or 4.9%.
