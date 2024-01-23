How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/23/2024
Wall Street held at its record high as earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies got going.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday, notching another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, a day after topping 38,000 for the first time. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
Big gains for Procter & Gamble and United Airlines following their latest profit reports helped to lift the market. But a sharp drop for 3M weighed on the Dow in particular. Johnson & Johnson also fell following its earnings report. Treasury yields were mixed, as were stock markets abroad.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.17 points, or 0.3%, to 4,864.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.36 points, or 0.3%, to 37,905.45.
The Nasdaq composite rose 65.66 points, or 0.4%, to 15,425.94.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.11 points, or 0.4%, to 1,976.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.79 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 41.65 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 114.98 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 31.88 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 94.77 points, or 2%.
The Dow is up 215.91 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 414.59 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 50.81 points, or 2.5%.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.