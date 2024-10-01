How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/01/2024

U.S. stocks pulled back from their records after a sharp escalation of tensions in the Middle East raised worries about potential disruptions to the flow of oil.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Both had set all-time highs the day before. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.5% after paring a bigger loss from earlier in the day like other indexes. The S&P 500 had been down as much as 1.4% during midday trading.

Oil prices jumped amid speculation about the potential response after Iran fired dozens of missiles into Israel. Treasury yields fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 53.73 points, or 0.9%, to 5,708.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.18 points, or 0.4%, to 42,156.97.

The Nasdaq composite fell 278.81 points, or 1.5%, to 17,910.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.94 points, or 1.5%, to 2,197.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.42 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 156.03 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 209.23 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.67 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 938.92 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is up 4,467.43 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,899.01 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.96 points, or 8.4%.

