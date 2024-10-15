How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/15/2024

U.S. stocks pulled back from their records as the price of crude oil tumbled again and technology stocks faltered. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, a day after setting an all-time high for the 46th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%. Chip stocks fell after supplier ASML warned of a slower recovery outside of the AI boom. Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks sank to some of the market’s worst losses after oil prices dropped again. Treasury yields eased as trading for U.S. bonds resumed following a holiday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.59 points, or 0.8%, to 5,815.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.80 points, or 0.8%, to 42,740.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 187.10 points, or 1%, to 18,315.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.18 points, or 0.1%, to 2,249.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.23 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 123.44 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 27.35 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.41 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,045.43 points, or 21.9%.

The Dow is up 5,050.88 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,304.24 points, or 22%

The Russell 2000 is up 222.75 points, or 11%.

